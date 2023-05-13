It was expected that this summer Real Madrid would make a total renewal of the squad, this would be linked to a more than necessary generational replacement for those from the capital of Spain. However, it seems that the plan has changed, since the meringues have closed renewals of veterans of a thousand battles such as Modric, Kroos and Benzema, therefore, everything indicates that the new era of the Spanish club will not start this summer.
Possibly Madrid will only place the first stone of the future of the club, Jude Bellingham, because except for surprise, the table is set for the Englishman to arrive this summer and start the revolution, which should have a final explosion in the summer of 2024 On that date everything indicates that the meringues will move into the market for their new stars of the future and one of them could be the German from Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich.
From Germany they report that there is a real interest on the part of Real Madrid for the signing of the containment and the summer of 2024 could be an ideal date to attack, since the original plan will be to end the time of Modric and Kroos at the end of the next course . At the same time, the Bayern captain will have no more than a one-year contract with the Bavarians, for which reason his sale could be closed and for a fairly low price, being a replacement for the two Madrid legends, a replacement of proven quality. and investment much lower than expected.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Real #Madrid #sets #date #sign #Kimmich
Leave a Reply