Real Madrid are on the hunt for new talent to strengthen their squad, and one of the names that has emerged strongly is that of Diogo Costa, the FC Porto and Portuguese national team goalkeeper. According to a report by 90min, along with information provided by the club, AS Newspaperthe merengue club have shown great interest in Costa, especially after his outstanding performance at Euro 2024.
Diogo Costa, 24, has become one of the revelations of the European tournament, particularly standing out in the penalty shoot-out against Slovenia, where he saved three shots, ensuring Portugal’s qualification for the next round. This performance has caught the attention of several big European clubs, but it is Real Madrid who seem to be leading the race for his signature.
Costa’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has been instrumental in the negotiations, proposing the goalkeeper to Real Madrid. However, the main obstacle to the signing is the player’s release clause, which amounts to €75 million. Despite this, FC Porto might be willing to negotiate a lower price due to their need for liquidity to comply with UEFA financial regulations.
The contractual situation of Real Madrid’s current second-choice goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin, also plays a crucial role in this operation. With Lunin approaching the end of his contract and no renewal agreement in sight, the Madrid club are considering selling him in this summer market. This exit would open the door for the arrival of Diogo Costa as Thibaut Courtois’s backup, thus guaranteeing high-level competition in the Real Madrid goal.
This strategic move would not only strengthen the team’s defence, but also ensure the continuity of a solid goalkeeping position in the long term. With Jorge Mendes’ backing and FC Porto’s need to sell, Real Madrid have a great opportunity to secure one of the most promising goalkeepers in European football.
