He Sevilla FC Women He left his visit to Madrid this Saturday scalded. David Losada’s team got involved in the duel, playing the ball and looking for the rival goal. However, the real Madrid He decided to go one step further and impose his quality. Said and done, in just ten minutes they managed to score three goals in the goal defended by Sullastres. An overwhelming that did not end until the stoppage of the first half, when the fourth goal arrived, which would definitively kill the game before half-time.

During the first twenty minutes, Sevilla was good and played against each other Alberto Torilwith an initial exchange of blows with Lucía Corrales as the white and red protagonist. However, the Sevillistas were not able to find the rival goal and, after several warnings, Shei García scored the first for the white team. After this, the locals got active and, in the 25th minute, Toletti made a good shot from the edge of the area and in the 29th minute, Linda Caicedo scored the third to sink the morale of the Seville team. But it wasn’t going to stop there, since in extra time, Bruun scored the fourth before the break.

Losada changed the team at half-time and brought on Alba Cerrato and Pamela González, who was returning after an injury. Some changes that refreshed the team and that knew how to hold off the rival and, even, with less than 20 minutes remaining, Alba López, who had just entered the game, took advantage of a rebound to score Sevilla’s goal. Sevilla Femenino could do little more, and they will have the opportunity to get rid of this bad taste in their mouths on December 15 against Athletic Club at the Jesús Navas stadium.

Meeting sheet

real Madrid: Mass; Shei García, Rocío, Lakrar, Olga (Oihane, min. 46); Leupolz (Angeldal, min. 57), Toletti (Weir, 57′), Alba Redondo (Teresa, min. 57); Eva Navarro, Linda Caicedo and Bruun (Carla Camacho, min. 46).









Sevilla FC: Sullastres; Deborah Garcia Eva Llamas, Diana Gomes (Nazareth, min. 63), Lucía Corrales; Alicia, Iris Arnaiz (Pamela González, min. 52), Gemma (Cortés, min. 63); Padilla Bidas (Alba Cerrato, 46′), Paula Partido (Alba López, min. 73) and Kanteh.

Referee: Ylenia Sánchez Miguel (Catalan committee). He admonished the local Teresa and the visitor Iris Arnaiz.

Goals: 1-0: Shei García (min. 19); 2-0: Toletti (min. 25); 3-0: Linda Caicedo (min. 29); 4-0: Bruun (min. 45+2); 4-1: Alba López (min. 73).