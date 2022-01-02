Real Madrid can star this summer one of the most mediatic signings of history if at the end it comes Mbappé from Paris saint germain. Even so, the blow that the whites want to give for their female section could also be historical. They want to Jenni Beautiful, front star of the Barcelona that a month ago he won the Silver Ball
Jenni Beautiful Contract ends this June and could arrive completely free from the eternal rival, according to the daily As. Has been the top scorer in the last three leagues in Spain, in the past Women’s Champions League that Barcelona won and it is international of the Spanish women’s team.
The forward has also gone through big clubs such as Tyreso, Rayo Vallecano, Paris Saint Germain and Atlético de Madrid. Had been since 2014 to 2017 in Barcelona during a first stage, He went to the rojiblanco club for two years and in the summer of 2019 he returned to Barcelona free after finishing his contract with Atlético de Madrid.
Jenni has won four leagues, four Queen’s Cups and one Champions League with Barcelona, besides being the top scorer in the history of the club and the Spanish national team female. The ‘Figo case’ could be repeated by Florentino 22 years later to strike … but for free and in the world of women’s football.
#Real #Madrid #seeks #sign #Jenni #Hermoso #Barcelona
