With a two-goal lead in their best game of the season at Stamford Bridge and on the brink of their second successive Champions League semi-final, Real Madrid receives the reigning champion with the utmost respect, a Chelsea that was its last executioner, who only has the heroic left in what will be the first visit in its history to the Santiago Bernabéu in the most prestigious competition. The game will be seen this Tuesday on ESPN, starting at 2 in the afternoon.

Chelsea had never set foot in the Bernabéu and had never defeated the English team Real Madrid until last week’s London event. He had recently become a ‘black beast’ but the great teamwork and goals from Karim Benzema, who signed a historic second consecutive hat-trick in the ‘Champions’, changed the course of history.

The current Real Madrid is not very similar to the one that a year ago felt inferior to

Chelsea. The players are practically the same but the status is very different. Launched in the League towards the title, the hopes of reigning in Europe again have been growing with the passing of the course.

Real Madrid is excited about a new title

The blow given on the table with the comeback on a magical night at the Bernabéu against PSG, drives a team that begins to believe in the fourteenth. Manchester City or Atlético de Madrid in the semifinals. But Ancelotti does not want any of his players to be overconfident after 1-3 in the first leg.

The last one took its toll, when his squad faced the Spanish football classic without the proper tension due to the league advantage. It was the warning that woke up Real Madrid, which has reacted with three wins in a row, Celta and Getafe in domestic competition and the triumph at Stamford Bridge, in a transcendental moment.

Real Madrid has spent 18 years without falling in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. He advanced to the semifinals the last eight times he arrived. And only on one occasion, the recent classic against Barcelona (0-4), Ancelotti lost by more than a goal difference at the Santiago Bernabéu.

In 79 games at the Madrid stadium, he was barely beaten on six occasions. In addition, an English team has never won at the Bernabéu by more than a goal difference in the three defeats conceded by Real Madrid at their stadium in twelve games.

Chelsea is still excited about the comeback

All the statistics are against Chelsea but in football anything can happen. And the Madrid team gives good faith to that. Waiting for an offensive Chelsea, little news is expected from Real Madrid regarding the first leg.

It would be surprising if Ancelotti did not maintain the reinforcement of the figure of a fourth midfielder with the presence of Fede Valverde. He will force Ferland Mendy with muscular discomfort and it will be Nacho Fernández who occupies the hole that Militao leaves in the center of defense due to suspension.

He doesn’t mind admitting without any kind of complex to ‘Carletto’ that his team suffers from ‘Benzema dependency’. Blessed dependence on a footballer whom he defines as the perfect modern center forward. He scores 37 goals in 37 games, and makes the rest play. Karim arrives launched after two consecutive hat-tricks in the Champions League, the highest scorer of his career with 11 goals. And hungry for much more in the first ‘Champions’ that would come under his leadership. Those of the historical cycle of four in five years, were in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo.

One of the hopes for the comeback of Chelsea vanished this weekend. Romelu Lukaku was injured, unable to train or play against Southampton. The Belgian did not travel to Madrid. The striker was one of the options that Tuchel managed to dislodge Ancelotti’s defense. The best minutes of his team in the first leg came with the ‘nine’ pure and with Casemiro covering the central defenders, who could not with the Belgian.

Without Militao, the Lukaku option won integers. But in the crushing victory against Southampton (0-6), Tuchel already knew that he would not have Lukaku, so he rested Kai Havertz as soon as the match was settled. There are no more options at the top than the German. He scored and participated in a soothing triumph in which Timo Werner stood out, with two goals and three sticks, and Mason Mount, with a brace.

The German striker, practically reviled for his low goalscoring ability, could have minutes against the team he already scored against last season. Despite Tuchel’s pessimism, giving the tie for dead, in the locker room they cling to other ‘Blues’ comebacks. The most remembered, when they raised a 3-1 against Napoli in the round of 16 of 2012. That yes, that time they had the public in favor to win the match 1-4 in extra time.

Mateo Kovacic also mentioned one of the most important of his career, the one achieved against Wolfsburg in 2016. That was also at the Bernabéu, but wearing white. With the need to score, Tuchel will stop experimenting and will try a more offensive winger like Marcos Alonso and with Kovacic in the middle, to the detriment of a N’golo Kanté signaled at Stamford Bridge. Upstairs, Havertz and Mount will be joined by Hakim Ziyech, if the German coach needs delivery into the box, or by Pulisic and Werner, if he prefers speed.

