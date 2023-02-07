Analysis
Outraged by the open bar against Vinicius and pending the infirmary, Ancelotti’s team clings to a minor tournament as balm in a course that is going wrong
Real Madrid headed to Morocco on Monday, stung by the tense match against Mallorca. The
defeat Against the vermilion team, the fight for the League is very difficult for the whites, with an eight-point disadvantage compared to an intractable Barça that brought out their colors in the Spanish Super Cup. But, above that, the lawsuit in Son M
#Real #Madrid #seeks #solace #Club #World #Cup
Leave a Reply