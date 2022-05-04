Thursday, May 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Real Madrid: see the goals that take it to the Champions League final, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Vinicius

Vinicius jr.

They beat Manchester City in the semi-final match.

Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-1 and achieved a place in the Champions League final, which will play against Liverpool of England.

The goals of the match.

Riyadh Mahrez, minute 73.

Rodrygo, minute 90

Rodrygo, minute 91

Benzema, minute 95

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

See also  Italians, still European disappointments: the problems of Serie A in 5 points

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Real #Madrid #goals #Champions #League #final #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The City loses the pass to the final in the last breath

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.