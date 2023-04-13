Real Madrid: see the goals of their triumph against Chelsea in the Champions League

Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal key. Without major demands, the Spanish team prevailed at home and took a step towards the semifinals of the tournament.

The first goal came very early, around minute 21, thanks to a goal from Karim Benzema, who only had to push. Then at 74, Marco Asensio did the same.

The second leg is next Tuesday, April 18, at 2 pm ET at Stanford Bridge.

Madrid’s goals

Benzema

Asensio

Vinicius’s voice

The Brazilian Vinícius Junior qualified the victory against Chelsea (2-0), in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League, asor one of “the best games of the season” for Real Madridand assured that they must have “a calm head” for the return to London.

“The truth is that it has been one of the best games we’ve played this season. Winning at home is very nice, but we have to keep a calm head for Stamford Bridge”, he assured in ‘Movistar’.

“We had many spaces and we always want to score more goals. We played against a great team and we wanted to score more goals, but now it’s time to rest to have a good second game,” he added.

The Brazilian striker highlighted how special a new Champions League night was at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

“All the players who wear this shirt know that the Champions League is very special at the Bernabéu. To play for Real Madrid they have to have this desire for the Champions League”he concluded.

SPORTS

*with EFE