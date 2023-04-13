Thursday, April 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Real Madrid: see the goals of their triumph against Chelsea in the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 13, 2023
in Sports
0
Real Madrid: see the goals of their triumph against Chelsea in the Champions League


close

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea.

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea.

The Spanish team prevailed with authority at home.

Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal key. Without major demands, the Spanish team prevailed at home and took a step towards the semifinals of the tournament.

The first goal came very early, around minute 21, thanks to a goal from Karim Benzema, who only had to push. Then at 74, Marco Asensio did the same.

See also  Chelsea begins a new era with Todd Boehly: the sale 'is complete'

The second leg is next Tuesday, April 18, at 2 pm ET at Stanford Bridge.

Madrid’s goals

Benzema

Asensio

Vinicius’s voice

The Brazilian Vinícius Junior qualified the victory against Chelsea (2-0), in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League, asor one of “the best games of the season” for Real Madridand assured that they must have “a calm head” for the return to London.

“The truth is that it has been one of the best games we’ve played this season. Winning at home is very nice, but we have to keep a calm head for Stamford Bridge”, he assured in ‘Movistar’.

“We had many spaces and we always want to score more goals. We played against a great team and we wanted to score more goals, but now it’s time to rest to have a good second game,” he added.

The Brazilian striker highlighted how special a new Champions League night was at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

“All the players who wear this shirt know that the Champions League is very special at the Bernabéu. To play for Real Madrid they have to have this desire for the Champions League”he concluded.

See also  Retirements, "asados" and Scaloni: this is why friends Lautaro and Dybala can work at Inter

More news

SPORTS
*with EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Real #Madrid #goals #triumph #Chelsea #Champions #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Karim Benzema helps Real Madrid get back on track: ten Chelsea beaten in Bernabéu

Karim Benzema helps Real Madrid get back on track: ten Chelsea beaten in Bernabéu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result