Spain

Luis Garcia Plaza, coach of Alaves, had no brakes when his team, in full recovery, conceded the goal that cost them the defeat against Real Madrid. The Spanish coach started shouting and swearing, kicked a refrigerator box, grabbed a member of the bench by the collar of his jacket, slipped away and threw away first the down jacket, then the hat, finally he sat down, starting to mistreat his car seat.



00:33