There is nothing won, but there it is, with a good result in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Champions and fighting, with the same passion that the men and women who wear this shirt put, with three points of difference, with the Barça and the Athletics on the League. The reds They only shot once on goal (the goal), while the Whites had many chances to have achieved a greater difference on the scoreboard. There is nothing decided in the tie. That conceded goal and its double value in the event of a tie gives hope to the Liverpool to go back in Anfield.

Madrid must go out with the aim of scoring at least one goal, because going out to defend the result would be suicide. Not having three of the four starting defenses (Carvajal, Varane Y Bouquets) and without Hazard, although its absence is common, it was a priori too great a disadvantage. But Lucas Vazquez Y Nacho they complied as always, and even Militao, A highly disputed player, he responded with a high-level performance. Of the midfielders and Benzema, just to reiterate that there are not many players better than them. Asensio he smiled again. Four goals in the last four games are restoring his self-confidence. Y ViniciusIn his best game, he added to the speed, which he always has, the “head”, which he usually lacks to finish the plays. The first goal, with the pass of the draftsman Kroos, chest-oriented control and shooting, is for framing.

And before the outcome of the quarterfinal tie, the Classic. Against a Barça that has been rising many integers, in a season in which it adds points and passes eliminatory in the last minutes. Beating them would mean, in addition to adding three points, being ahead in the event of a tie, which is important in even finals. In Madrid’s victory in the Camp Nou they gave us a penalty in favor. Someday they will call us another … The road ahead is not easy, but Madrid plays better against the greats: Inter, Barça, Atleti, Liverpool … With the same passion, until the end.