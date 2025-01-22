

He real Madrid faces this Wednesday, January 22, its match of the Champions League corresponding to the seventh day of the league phase, a duel in which they will receive the Santiago Bernabéu stadium Salzburg Austrian.

The team of Carlo Ancelotti He arrives at the match against Salzburg after climbing to the top of the League over the weekend thanks to his victory against Las Palmas and Atlético’s setback in Leganés. A leap that increases the morale of a Madrid that has an irregular trajectory in the top European competition.

The whites are twentieth in the standings and need victory against Salzburg and in the last duel in the visit to Brest to improve their chances of qualifying among the top eight to avoid the tie prior to the round of 16 matches.

He Salzburgwho has not played for weeks due to the winter break in his country's championship, appears in 32nd place in the classification because he has only won one in his six games, leaving defeated in the rest of his games.









Real Madrid – Salzburg schedule

The attractive meeting between Real Madrid and Salzburga match that will be played this Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, corresponding to the seventh day of the league phase of the new Champions League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

Where to watch Real Madrid – Salzburg on television and online

The clash between Real Madrid and Salzburg can be seen live on television through the Movistar + Champions League channel broadcast. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the Champions League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.