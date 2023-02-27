Brahim Díaz is possibly the only player on loan from Real Madrid who is doing things well. The Spaniard is about to complete two years at Milan where he has played at a high level. Last season, the former Manchester City player was key for the team to end the drought and establish themselves in Serie A, and right now, despite the downturn in collective play that the team has experienced, Brahim continues to be one of the best from the Milan squad.
This fact has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of Real Madrid as the team from the capital is happy with the evolution of the player who can perform in many areas of the field. That is why in the club they have valued for several weeks ago that the footballer returns to the squad and seeks to earn a place in the starting eleven the following year, an option that they have been analyzing for days and that right now they have decided to execute.
From Italy they report that the Milan team has decided not to execute the purchase option of 22 million euros, this for a reason: Real Madrid has a repurchase option of only 27 million euros and they know that it would be a waste of time negotiating. In this way and with the approval of the player himself, Díaz will return to the white box in June and will not only be part of the squad, but will also sign an improved contract. Brahim will be the second closed reinforcement of the club for the next cycle, after the repurchase of Fran García.
