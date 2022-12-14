The real Madrid The signing of Endrick, the Brazilian pearl of only 16 years old who has been called up with the under 20 team, is practically closed.
The merengue team was last summer trying to undertake the signings of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé with the aim of propping up the lead of the team from the Spanish capital for the next decade. Finally, Manchester City was the team that took over the services of the Norwegian, and Mbappé, to everyone’s surprise, renewed with the Parisian team.
Now time has passed and for the first time Real Madrid can confirm that they have definitively ruled out the signing of Erling Haaland, as many claimed that in the former Dortmund’s contract there was a clause that allowed him to leave City with Madrid in 2024.
The vast majority of football fans know Haaland perfectly, but just in case, in 90min we have decided to do a little analysis of the virtues of a footballer who apparently will not play for the Merengue club in the end.
Haaland’s virtues:
He is known for his great technique, speed and ability to score goals. One of his main virtues is his ability to stand out and find spaces in the rival defense to receive the ball and finish off the goal. He is also an excellent finisher, both with his head and both feet, which helps him score goals from different positions on the pitch. In addition, he is a strong and robust player, which allows him to prevail in physical duels with defenders and maintain possession of the ball in difficult situations.
Real Madrid has opted for Endrick, the one from Palmeiras, who is a different player, but who is also called to lead the individual grand prizes for the next few years. We’ll see how the move by Florentino Pérez’s team turns out.
