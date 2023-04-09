Real Madrid cut short the euphoria caused by the latest wins and was defeated at home 2-3 by Villarreal, led by Samuel Chukwueze, this Saturday in the 28th round of the Spanish League, where the fight for the title is very complicated.

Leader Barcelona, ​​who has twelve points more than Real Madrid (2nd), has a great chance to deal a great blow to the championship, on Monday at the Camp Nou against Girona (11th) in a Catalan derby.

The loss is a downer for Real Madrid just before they open their Champions League quarter-final tie against Chelsea on Wednesday.

It also makes the confidence gained by the team’s last two comprehensive victories evaporate, the 6-0 win over Valladolid last weekend in the League and, above all, the 4-0 win in Barcelona on Wednesday in the second leg of the Cup semifinals. del Rey, where Carlo Ancelotti’s team sealed their ticket to the final.

Karim Benzema signed two hat-tricks in those games. This time he came up to zero and his team missed his inspiration a lot.

In this Saturday’s game, Real Madrid took the lead thanks to a goal against Pau Torres, who put the ball into his goal when trying to cut off a pass from Marcos Asensio’s death that was directed towards Benzema.

Villarreal equalized before the break, at minute 39, when the Nigerian Samu Chukwueze received from the Argentine Giovanni Lo Celso on the front, stepped on the box, dribbled past Nacho Fernández and settled into a shooting position that allowed him to make it 1-1.

At the start of the second half, the Brazilian Vinicius Jr (48) put the locals ahead again: he received from Dani Ceballos, entered the area, got rid of the harassment from three rivals and went head-to-head against Pepe Queen did not forgive.

José Luis Morales, after a rebound in the area after a first attempt, signed the draw at two in minute 71. Initially, Chukwueze’s offside goal was canceled at the moment of crossing, but the VAR review ruled that it was valid.



Chukwueze confirmed himself as the hero of the night at the Bernabéu by signing the goal of the 3-2 win for his team, with a shot from outside the area in minute 80.

The VAR was also the protagonist in 82, when the referee Javier Alberola Rojas whistled a penalty but then backed down after analyzing the images.

