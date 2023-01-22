Barcelona’s balance rose to 44 points in the standings, after its 1-0 victory over Getafe earlier on Sunday.

The Catalan team is 3 points ahead of Real Madrid and 6 points ahead of third-placed Real Sociedad, while Bilbao ranks eighth with 26 points.

Real Madrid, who lost to Villarreal in their last league match, settled the points thanks to a first-half goal from Karim Benzema and another through Toni Kroos in stoppage time.

In the 23rd minute, a high header from Marco Asensio fell into Benzema’s path, so the French striker fired a direct shot with his left foot into the upper left corner of the goal.

And after both Athletic and Real Madrid missed many chances to score, then the visitors increased their lead in the 91st minute when Rodrygo passed the ball to substitute Kroos, who fired a powerful low shot from the edge of the penalty area.