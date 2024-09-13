Madrid (AFP)

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has renewed his contract with Spanish football champions Real Madrid until 2030, the capital club announced.

“Real Madrid and Andriy Lunin have reached an agreement to extend his contract, which will keep him at the club until June 30, 2030,” Real said in a statement.

Lunin (25 years old), who played a decisive role in helping Real Madrid win the treble of the Spanish League, the Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup, is the second choice for the “Meringue” goalkeeper, behind the Belgian Thibaut Courtois, who was injured for a long period of last season.

The Ukrainian international (13 caps) who played for his country in the last European Championship joined Real Madrid in 2018 at the age of 19, and won ten titles with them.