On an afternoon that was more peaceful than expected except for the final fight, Real Madrid forgot the nightmare they experienced last year in Girona with that Taty Castellanos repóker that went around the world and regained the leadership of the League that at the end of the The previous day I had caught Míchel’s surprising painting. The goals from Joselu and Tchouaméni, in the first half, and from Bellingham, in the second half, gave three well-deserved points to the Chamartín team, which balanced its balance with an opponent that it had only defeated in two of its six meetings. in the championship and allowed Carlo Ancelotti to settle the only score he had pending in the duels with the 27 teams that the Italian has faced in the tournament as coach of the whites.

Girona once again pressed the late rise of revolutions with which Real Madrid approaches many games, a disposition that has already cost Ancelotti’s soldiery a few upsets so far this campaign. But the locals wasted those initial five minutes of the visitors’ nap and immediately received a severe punishment.

For Real Madrid, who needed 18 shots on Wednesday against Las Palmas to tip the balance, the first two in Montilivi were enough to seal as many goals. Football, as Jorge Valdano says, is a state of mind. And the Chamartín painting, which returned last Sunday with its head bowed from the Metropolitan, returns a week later from the lands of Girona with a very different spirit after rendering an area, until now, impregnable.

Girona Gazzaniga, Yan Couto, Eric García, David López (Portu, min. 60), Blind, Miguel Gutiérrez, Yangel Herrera (Solís, min. 86), Aleix García, Tsygankov (Valery, min. 46), Dovbyk (Stuani, min. . 60) and Savinho (Pablo Torre, min. 79). 0 – 3 real Madrid Kepa, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Valverde (Brahim, min. 86), Kroos, Bellingham (Ceballos, min. 74), Joselu (Lucas Vázquez, min. 86) and Vinicius (Rodrygo, min. 68) . Goals:

0-1: min. 16, Joselu. 0-2: min. 20, Tchouaméni. 0-3: min. 71, Bellingham.

Referee:

Pulido Santana (Las Palmas Committee). He cautioned Eric García and Rüdiger. He sent off Nacho with a direct red card (min. 90 + 3).

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the eighth day of the League, played at the Montilivi stadium in front of 14,184 spectators.

Ancelotti’s eleven made it clear that the coach continues to consider Camavinga as a valuable asset for the left back, where neither Mendy nor Fran García are as complete. The former Olympique Lyonnais is playing in attack and the La Fábrica youth player is failing in defence. The Cabinda midfielder offers a better combination of arguments, despite the fact that this position is not to his liking and causes the Real Madrid board to frown. In Montilivi he proved his coach right with an impeccable performance. For the rest, Carvajal returned and Kroos, Bellingham and Vinicius started again.

Some variants that did not alter the lazy attitude with which Real Madrid takes to the field too many times. Yangel Herrera and Tsygankov enjoyed two perfect chances to punish the visitors’ indolence when defending the lateral centers. The Venezuelan, assisted by Yan Couto from the right, finished high. The Ukrainian, enabled by Miguel Gutiérrez from the left, crashed his header against the post. Four of the six goals that Real Madrid had conceded before entering the Montilivi pitch came by air, data that speaks of a worrying structural deficit for the whites.

Real Madrid barely survived Girona’s electric corkscrew but, once the initial momentum of Míchel’s team had subsided, they took the pulse of the fight and, this time, showed off their efficiency. Bellingham dressed as Modric to leave, with a pass from the outside, Joselu one-on-one with Gazzaniga. The one from Silleda, erratic against Las Palmas with his boot, did not miss with his right foot. He has found the net in all four of his games as a starter for Real Madrid. It is difficult to deny him the status of ‘killer’ with such figures. Gazzaniga couldn’t do anything either to save Tchouaméni’s header after a corner taken by Kroos. The one from Ruan finished alone. This time indolence caught the Girona defense, with Blind as a great highlight.

Bellingham does not miss his appointment



Murphy’s man, however, managed to redeem himself by taking a shot at Bellingham that was destined to become the third of the afternoon. At that point in the game, Ancelotti had already made the necessary adjustments to reinforce the lanes in the defensive phase with Bellingham helping Camavinga on the left and Valverde helping Carvajal when it came to bringing Savinho on track on the right and Madrid suffered little. , played with judgment and was able to seal it on the stroke of half-time with a volley from Kroos’ front that Gazzaniga patted home with effort.

Míchel’s knock came after the break, who retired Tsygankov and moved Savinho to the right to try to tickle an unapproachable Camavinga, and Girona tried to close the gap. David López, winner in another aerial duel with the Real Madrid defense, could have achieved it, but Kepa pulled out a prodigious hand.

But with Girona focused on attack, Real Madrid had a clear track to seek the verdict. Bellingham, collecting a rebound from Gazzaniga after a shot from Joselu after a counterattack, put the finishing touch and Ancelotti had his hands free to think about the visit to Naples next Tuesday with a lead in his pocket won by hard work in a match that ended with a ruckus. final due to a very ugly tackle by Nacho on Portu that cost the Alcalaíno centre-back a red card and perhaps a serious injury to the Murcian footballer.