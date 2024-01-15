Grand Theft Auto VI It is one of the most anticipated games of 2025. Although there is still at least a year left for this title to reach our hands, we recently saw how a couple of very, very famous fans have expressed their desire to have this title now. in your hands, since Real Madrid professional soccer players have made great reference to Rockstar's work.

Through his official Twitter account, you can see a photograph where we can see Vinícius, Rodrygo and Bellingham pose next to a giant sign that says “Spanish Super Cup XIII”, this in reference to the title they have achieved after beating FC. Barcelona 4 to 1. The interesting thing is its design inspired by the Grand Theft Auto series, which you can see below.

As you can see, here the pink color so characteristic of the next Grand Theft Auto stands out, the typical palm trees of Vice City and the typography that Rockstar Games usually uses in its game titles. And if that was not enough, The three players are posing in a similar way to the poster of Grand Theft Auto V. Without a doubt, a clear way to make clear your passion for this game.

However, it is important to mention that this was not an initiative of the players or Real Madrid. As you can see in the following video, a fan brought this banner with her to support the players, and It was Bellingham who asked to borrow it to take a photo with his teammates.

Jude Bellingham asking a fan for the GTA themed poster of him, Rodrygo and Vinicius. 😂🤍 pic.twitter.com/tHRo6liQvc — TC (@totalcristiano) January 14, 2024

Without a doubt, a quite interesting gesture that, we hope, manages to captivate the hearts of Rockstar developers. We remind you that Grand Theft Auto VI will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at some point in 2025. On related topics, this would be the duration of the GTA VI campaign. Likewise, there is a possibility that GTA V will come to the Nintendo Switch.

Editor's Note:

As a fan-made gesture, this one is pretty sweet. Grand Theft Auto V It is one of the most successful games in the entire industry, with more than 150 million units sold. Thus, statistically speaking, it is very likely that soccer players have experienced this delivery, and this is a good way to demonstrate their desire to have the next delivery in their hands.

Via: real Madrid