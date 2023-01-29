Real Madrid has played with a plan today and has shown that it is capable of playing attractive and dominating football even against a great rival like Real Sociedad. The Whites had had several hesitant matches with errors and few successes both in attack and in the construction of the game, but today Ancelotti hit the key and the Merengue team gave a great version with elaborate plays and quite attractive football.
In addition, this good game was not incompatible with solidity, since Real Sociedad hardly hurt Real Madrid, and although the Basques competed well, the only thing that prevented them from leaving the Bernabéu thrashed was the lack of success from a Vinicius who did damage but was unable to hit with the last touch.
Despite the fact that the Whites were unable to win today, they must keep the image they have given and try to improve from there, since under normal circumstances they should have won the game. Rodrygo was key between the lines and this allowed Benzema and Vinicius to attack the area more while the Brazilian connected with them.
However, both the Frenchman and the left winger were unable to beat Remiro’s goal and the game ended in a goalless draw, in which Real Madrid deserved much more.
Sometimes football is not fair, and just as we have seen other matches in which the white team has won almost without deserving it, today the football practiced against this great rival allows them to dream of once again being the winning team that they were the season last, although the tie distances them from the battle for LaLiga, but they can still surprise.
