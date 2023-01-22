Real Madrid take the three points from Nuevo San Mamés and continue in the fight for LaLiga. The whites were under pressure after finding out that Barça had won and victory was only worth it after several setbacks in the domestic championship. Ancelotti’s men once again presented several of the problems that we have been seeing in several games, but they solved one of the most important ones, defensive strength.
The white team had conceded too many goals in recent games, which, added to the drop in the performance of their attackers, was translating into poor results. Today it was mandatory to grow from the back up and thanks to an imposing Militao and a versatile Nacho, the white defense was a fortress.
After Benzema’s beautiful goal from a pass from Ceballos in the first half, Ancelotti’s men knew how to suffer against an Athletic that lacked some quality up front.
The Basques had some chances, but the Real Madrid game was very serious. Ancelotti’s plan was to ensure a clean sheet to try to surprise with Vinicius’s speed, but the Brazilian had his day and left again with an empty box, something that is beginning to worry fans who already saw themselves with one of the great jewels of world football on staff.
The game was dying and although the changes came very late, they allowed Real Madrid to dominate the last minutes and score the sentence almost with time up.
Kroos was in charge of scoring, after coming off the bench, and he shows that even if he’s not a starter, he can be important for the team. Now the whites will focus on the quarterfinals of the Cup against Atlético de Madrid that they will play this week.
