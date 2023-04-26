Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Real Madrid receives a beating that leaves the League almost sentenced: the goals

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Real Madrid receives a beating that leaves the League almost sentenced: the goals


close

Girona vs. real Madrid

Girona vs. Real Madrid. Celebrate Valentín Castellanos.

Girona vs. Real Madrid. Celebrate Valentin Castellanos.

Valentín Castellanos was the hero of Girona, who scored four goals in Girona’s victory.

Real Madrid suffered a tremendous defeat that practically ended their aspirations to fight for the Spanish League, when he only has seven games ahead.

Girona defeated those led by Carlo Ancelotti 4-2, who could be 14 points behind Barcelona with 21 to play, if Xavi’s team defeats Rayo Vallecano as a visitor this Wednesday.

Valentín Castellanos, the hero of Girona’s win

The Argentine Valentín Castellanos was the great hero of Girona when he scored all four goals for his team. The first goal was scored by him in the 12th minute.

Castellanos increased the lead in minute 24, after a clearance from Arnau Martínez.

Vinicius Junior discounted at 34, with assistance from Marco Asensio.

Just starting the second half, Castellanos got his third score.

Castellanos’ poker was sealed in minute 62.

Real Madrid’s discount reached 85, with a score by Lucas Vásquez.

