Real Madrid receives a beating that leaves the League almost sentenced: the goals

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Girona vs. Real Madrid. Celebrate Valentín Castellanos.
Girona vs. Real Madrid. Celebrate Valentin Castellanos.
Valentín Castellanos was the hero of Girona, who scored four goals in Girona’s victory.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Real Madrid suffered a tremendous defeat that practically ended their aspirations to fight for the Spanish League, when he only has seven games ahead.
Girona defeated those led by Carlo Ancelotti 4-2, who could be 14 points behind Barcelona with 21 to play, if Xavi’s team defeats Rayo Vallecano as a visitor this Wednesday.
Valentín Castellanos, the hero of Girona’s win
The Argentine Valentín Castellanos was the great hero of Girona when he scored all four goals for his team. The first goal was scored by him in the 12th minute.
Castellanos increased the lead in minute 24, after a clearance from Arnau Martínez.
Vinicius Junior discounted at 34, with assistance from Marco Asensio.
Just starting the second half, Castellanos got his third score.
Castellanos’ poker was sealed in minute 62.
Real Madrid’s discount reached 85, with a score by Lucas Vásquez.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Real #Madrid #receives #beating #leaves #League #sentenced #goals
Leave a Reply