Real Madrid values making a revolution within the club’s midfield. It is true that this has already started for some time with the signings of Camavinga and Tchoauméni, however, today there is no certainty with the future of three footballers in that position within the capital’s squad: Kroos, Ceballos and Modric, some for position of the club, others by decision of the same footballers. So Florentino Pérez and his entourage are already analyzing the movements to be made in the market.
For this reason, the white team has long wanted the signing of Jude Bellingham, whom they closely probe and sometimes looks like an unavoidable signing. But in the same way at other times it seems complex that the team can move its chips for a purchase of more than 100 million euros. That being the case, the club’s sports area prefers to have a ‘B’ plan considering a failure in Jude’s signing and the player on the table is Belgian Youri Tielemans.
From England they report that the signing of Bellingham becomes much more complex than expected, and that is why the team from the capital of Spain is once again evaluating the possible signing of the midfielder who will not renew with Leicester and could reach the Spanish team as a free agent. Youri has been liked for a long time and although they understand within the club that he is not even close to Jude’s level, they know that he is still a great market option, especially due to his status as a free agent.
