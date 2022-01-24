Ancelotti already said it in a press conference after the cup match against Elche: “The calendar is nonsense, they must wake up.” Real Madrid faces Athletic on Thursday, February 4, which initially meant that Bilbao had to change their game against Espanyol from Friday to Monday, but the problem is not just there.
Brazil already qualified for the next World Cup has two games where Tite has had Vini, Militao, Casemiro and Rodrygo. Four players who a priori would start against Athletic Club in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey in a single match, that is, a final. The four set course for Brazil today and Real Madrid asked to release their players after the first game, but from Canarinha they have refused. The players will play both matches and the decision they have made is to facilitate a charter flight for the players to arrive in Madrid on Tuesday so that they can head to Bilbao on Wednesday.
From Madrid they are optimistic and want to think that in the second match against Paraguay they will not play more than one part to be able to arrive fresher to the match. The good news is that Vini will be able to get to the game and leave everything he has, since seeing a card against Elche will miss the next league game against Granada. The issue with the Brazilians is solved, but the one who will not return will be Fede Valverde. Uruguay is still not classified and they need the little bird to show its best version in order to reach the World Cup.
