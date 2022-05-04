Real Madrid has not finished the season and is already reinforcing itself for the next one. After a good first year in defense since the departure of Sergio Ramos, with Alaba as a central defender, Madrid have decided to reinforce their defense again with a top central defender.
As Tuchel already “announced”, Antonio Rüdiger will be released this summer and will leave Chelsea. Everything indicates that his new destination will be Real Madrid. In this way, Alaba will be able to return to the left side, where he shows his best level.
The question right now is more when Real Madrid will make it official. It seems that Florentino Pérez has decided to wait for his team’s season to end before getting into commercials, and with La Liga already won, the end is marked by the Champions League. If Real Madrid come back from the tie against Manchester City, the end of the season would be on May 28. If Madrid were eliminated, the end of the season would be on May 22, in the match against Betis.
Thus, the German center-back will be Real Madrid’s first signing in what promises to be a busy summer for those from the capital. Although there has been talk of strengthening the right back, this may be the only addition to the defensive line this year.
#Real #Madrid #reaches #total #agreement #Rüdiger
Leave a Reply