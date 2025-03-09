



































































































































































































































































The encounter real Madrid – Ray Vallecano from LaLiga EA Sports, which is played in Santiago Bernabéu to the 16:15 hours can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar, M+ LaLig

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Real Madrid – Rayo Vallecano

Classification and statistics between Real Madrid – Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid arrives at the match after having faced the previous day to the



Real Betis



while Rayo Vallecano played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Seville



. He real Madrid Currently occupies the Position number 2 from LaLiga EA Sports with 57 points, while its rival, the

Ray Vallecanooccupies the Post 7 With 36 points.

