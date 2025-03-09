



Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano They face their party this Sunday League corresponding to day 27 of the championship, a meeting that is played at the stadium Santiago Bernabéu. The whites, which last weekend lost in the Benito Villamarín, fell to the third place of the classification, so they are forced to win in the derby against the franjirrojos so as not to pick up.

Those of Carlo Ancelotti arrive at the appointment against the Vallecanos with the moral impulse that meant the victory in the European derby in the Champions League, but also with the obligation to add the three points to keep the pulse in the league.

To receive those of Íñigo Pérez Real Madrid has the good news of Jude Bellingham’s return after the English fulfilled the two sanction matches for his expulsion in the duel played in the Sadar against Osasuna.

The franjirrojos, who will try to impose a high pace to take advantage of the physical effort of whites in the European duel against Atlético, although it is foreseeable that Ancelotti Enter rotations in their initial eleven to give rest to one of their players. The Vallecanos are at the gates of European positions and want to score to continue dreaming of that goal.









In the lightning it is finally low Abdul Mumin, who will be outside the playing grounds until the end of the season due to a knee problem that could force him to go through the operating room. An absence that joins those of El Punta French Randy Ntenka, with problems in the abductor and also striker Raúl de Tomás. On the other hand, Jorge de Frutos must meet the second sanction match for the red card he saw against Villarreal.

Real Madrid schedule – Rayo

The attractiveness Real Madrid – Rayo Vallecanomatch that is played this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium and corresponding to day 27 of the League, is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. A match in which the merengue stadium will present a forest.

Where to see Real Madrid – Rayo Vallecano

The clash between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano can be seen live on television through the retransmission of the Movistar Laliga channel. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the meeting of the 27th day of the League through the website of ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.