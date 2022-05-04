Real Madrid have qualified for the final of the Champions League after a miraculous break against Manchester City. Just before the start of the injury time, the Spanish champion still faced an unbridgeable deficit, but still managed to win the game.

Riyad Mahrez looked to shoot Manchester City to the second Champions League final in a row in the 73rd minute in a hitherto disappointing match. After being 0-1, Real Madrid had to score twice to force extra extra time after last week’s 4-3 defeat in Manchester. When the first fans had already left the Bernabéu stadium, that was exactly what Brazilian forward Rodrygo surprisingly did in the 90th and 91st minutes.

In the necessary extra time, City defender Rúben Dias quickly caused a penalty by laying down Karim Benzema in the penalty area. The Frenchman shot it himself flawlessly. Real Madrid managed to hold on to the 3-1 lead in the exciting final phase and will therefore play against Liverpool in the final of the most important European club tournament on May 28. That already qualified for the final battle at the expense of Villarreal on Tuesday.

In 2018, Real Madrid and Liverpool also met in the final. Then Real won 3-1. A year later, Liverpool won its last Champions League.