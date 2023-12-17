Real Madrid did not waste the opportunity presented to them to put pressure on Girona and defeated Villarreal with enormous force last night in a match in which Alaba tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and which left the umpteenth confirmation of the everlasting state of grace that Bellingham and Rodrygo go through.

The goals of the English all-rounder and the versatile Brazilian attacker dispatched the permeable groguet team in a very eventful first half that also claimed Baena and Gerard Moreno as victims of physical mishaps. Devoid of two of its most threatening assets in the vanguard and unprotected again in the rearguard, Marcelino's team emerged briefly in the second half and closed the gap through Morales to put the Santiago Bernabéu in suspense, a fortress that Curiously, only the Yellow Submarine has been able to attack throughout this year that is coming to an end.

But Brahim and Modric deactivated that fleeting threat to raise to 16 the unbeaten streak that Carlo Ancelotti's team has accumulated in all competitions since they succumbed at the end of September at the Metropolitano.

real Madrid Lunin, Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Alaba (Nacho, min. 34), Mendy (Fran García, min. 46), Valverde, Kroos (Tchouaméni, min. 78), Modric, Bellingham (Ceballos, min. 78), Brahim ( Joselu, min. 84) and Rodrygo. 4 – 1 Villarreal Jorgensen, Altimira, Albiol (Cuenca, min. 46), Mandi, Pedraza, Ilias Akhomach (Trigueros, min. 74), Capoue, Parejo, Baena (Terrats, min. 28), Gerard Moreno (Sorloth, min. 46) and Morales (Brereton Díaz, min. 78). Goals:

1-0: min. 25, Bellingham. 2-0: min. 37, Rodrygo. 2-1: min. 54, Morales. 3-1: min. 64, Brahim. 4-1: min. 68, Modric.

Referee:

Figueroa Vázquez (Andalusian Committee). He booked Bellingham, Altimira, Ilias Akhomach, Tchouaméni and Capoue.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the 17th day of the League, played at the Santiago Bernabéu in front of 70,500 spectators.

The stumbles of Barça and Atlético on Saturday had given Real Madrid an excellent opportunity for the whites to put more ground in the middle with respect to two of their main rivals in the fight for the championship and Ancelotti put all the meat on the grill with a eleven that confirmed the 'surprise' of Lunin to Kepa.

The Ukrainian repeated between the sticks for the fifth consecutive day, the last two already with the Basque recovering from the injury he suffered at the beginning of November. The Krasnohrad goalkeeper has turned the situation around with great performances and has fueled a debate that seemed buried after the arrival of the Spanish international. Carletto is managing the situation fairly, weighing merits earned on the pitch over experience. The Slav could do nothing in Morales' goal and he barely had a job against a Villarreal team with little punch and a glass jaw.

The groguet team faced the clash just three points above the zone that marks relegation and defensive fragility as the main aspect to be corrected to right the course. In that spirit, Marcelino introduced four variations with respect to the eleven that beat Rennes on Thursday in the Europa League, but nothing went right.

With Kroos acting as head of operations and Brahim serving as Parejo's attack dog, Real Madrid immediately took possession of the ball, triangulated with sufficiency in three quarters and unleashed their first volleys with a close shot from Brahim that Jorgensen aborted and another from a distance from Modric who came out grazing the crossbar. The local team was ripening the fruit by playing patiently until Modric hung a ball in Bellingham's head, who jumped like a spring and finished low and cross, where he could do the most damage to Jorgensen, to put Madrid ahead with his seventeenth target of the course.

Like a weak dog, everything is fleas, Villarreal immediately suffered another serious setback with the injury of Baena, whose reunion with Valverde after that punch by the Uruguayan in the vicinity of the Bernabéu parking lot that went around the world barely lasted 27 minutes. The Andalusian has become the soul of a wounded team and his premature departure left Marcelino's team even more affected.

Madrid also had its share of pain with Alaba's left knee twisting in a dispute with Gerard Moreno that forced the Austrian to leave without being able to support his leg. The central defender's desolation foreshadowed a major injury and his club confirmed after the lawsuit that he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament, the same mishap that has kept Militao in dry dock since the first day. The Central European will miss the remainder of the campaign.

Brahim is still sweet



Alaba's injury left the Bernabéu frozen, but Rodrygo once again raised the temperature of the roofed white coliseum, taking advantage of a muddled set-piece action to once again knock out a Villarreal team that had not even taken the pulse of the match.

The Yellow Submarine was an offensive wasteland until half-time, but they closed the gap after returning from the locker room through Morales. The Madrid native's punch has nourished Villarreal since Marcelino's return and against Real Madrid the striker took advantage of a great serve from Terrats to beat Lunin. But Brahim buried the hopes of the blue team with a double cut to Mandi and Cuenca before unleashing an unappealable whip that entered next to the stem of the post. Modric, benefiting from a gift from Capoue, shortly after secured a local victory that was never endangered by the astronomical distance that separates a team that has everything going its way from another that does not raise its head.