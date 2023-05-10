There is no player in the current scene who is as decisive within the area as Haaland is, he is the best “9” at the moment. The Norwegian player has become nothing more and nothing less than Manchester City’s reference, now he is the enemy of Real Madrid, against whom he will fight in these Champions League semifinals to win that expensive ticket to Istanbul.
Who is now the enemy of Real Madrid could be an ally, and row in the same direction to achieve that hole in the UCL grand final, for a long time the Norwegian was the object of desire for the white board but they never dared or did not see good time for the signing to take place
All this information dates from 2017, when according to information from the newspaper Marca, the merengue group raised the name of the Norwegian star for the first time. Two years before that, they had signed Odegaard, from what those in charge knew about Norwegian football and it didn’t take long for them to realize the existence of a scoring beast that roamed the Norwegian fields. Although his name began to sound more strongly after he scored nine goals against the Honduras team in the U-20 World Cup. Even so, the white club’s scout already knew of the existence of a 15-year-old who was making his debut in the Norwegian top flight with Bryne and who at that time was playing for one of the most powerful clubs, Molde.
In that 2017, Real Madrid’s transfer policy was focused on Brazil, where they would bring young promises like Vinicius jr or Rodrygo, who arrived months later. It is a decision that the club made and, over time, it has been seen that they took the bet.
Madrid decided to wait for that Molde player, but then RB Salzburg arrived and took over his services. From the Spanish capital they saw him with good eyes since that way they could wait longer and they would sign a more contrasted player, but Borussia Dortmund did not give a chance and quickly took the club in which the Norwegian player would explode. From there, he stopped being close to Real Madrid due to factors such as Benzema, Mbappé or Mino Raiola’s bad relations with the white club.
Although now with a Haaland with Rafaela Pimienta, who has a better relationship with Real Madrid, alleviates the situation and a future offensive policy is not ruled out to go after the young Norwegian. Manchester City have offered the player a new contract offer with a clause change included in the deal.
