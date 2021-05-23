Proud for having stood up to the end in hostile circumstances but no titles to add to its glossy showcases, something that is always a sin in a club of such a long tradition, Real Madrid is preparing to take out the scalpel in the coming weeks to undertake a profound remodeling of its staff that Florentino Pérez decided to promote months ago but that will be conditioned to a large extent by the meeting that the president will hold in the coming days with Zinedine Zidane to establish the continuity or departure of the technician. He has one more year on his contract but multiplies the evasions about his future, which has forced the white leadership to activate contingency plans to avoid a repeat of the scenario that occurred three years ago after the final in Kiev, when his An unexpected resignation left an entity out in the open that chose to postpone the changing of the guard that now seems inevitable.

The Marseillais, who claimed the work, commitment and quality of his subordinates after closing the course with a sterile victory against Villarreal, in an attitude that contrasted with the frontal attack that Ronald Koeman made to the Barça dressing room, summoned that summit with a date undisclosed to solve an unknown that will affect the scope of reconstruction, which is imperative in order for Real Madrid to regain its rightful place among the mastodons of the continent. Despite having reached the semifinals of the Champions League and having raised a battle against Atlético until the last moment in the League, it is necessary fresh blood that excites the fans again and give the physical push that has been lacking in a campaign that was marked by the plague of injuries, a dozen casualties due to coronavirus, unbalanced demarcations and the disconnection of team members due to the absence of minutes, which enabled the team to arrive derogated to the decisive stage, in which he competed with a lot of skill but without legs.

Aware of the siren songs that they arrive from Italy and what The whole of France sighs that one day I will occupy the position of coach that today Didier Deschamps holds, Zidane does not hide that this has been an exhausting campaign. Surely he missed a more notorious endorsement by the board when the results were not accompanied and critics lashed out at his management of the workforce. He is also suspicious that his suitability to champion reconstruction will be questioned, as he has always been attached to that old guard who led him to glory. And he has reason to be disappointed that his demands for the renewal of his praetorians such as Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vázquez have not been met for the time being. When he returned he claimed greater powers than those he had in his first stage, but the entity’s roadmap now seems to run in other directions. It is therefore logical that you want to monitor the disposition of the club, exchange ideas that clarify whether or not they are in tune and act accordingly. Inscrutable as it has always been, It is also not ruled out that he has the decision to leave already taken and there is no going back possible.

The permanence of Zidane on the bench could be a good trick to finally endow Real Madrid with the desired benchmark since the escape of Cristiano Ronaldo: the French Kylian Mbappé. The PSG attacker had him as one of his idols and the Marseillais has played a prominent role in the courtship that the Chamartín club has maintained for years towards the end of Bondy. Despite the fact that the French star has rejected several offers to renew the contract with the Parisian entity that expires in the summer of 2022, the operation is tricky and would entail a high financial outlay that would have to be counteracted by the sale of footballers with whom he did not is counted but that they have difficult placement in the market because of their high wages such as Marcelo, Isco, Mariano or Bale, and even others such as Varane or Hazard for which proposals are attended as long as they are succulent. As in the case of Sergio Ramos, Zidane advocates the continuity of the French central, but his reluctance to renew puts him in a exit ramp in which there would be around a dozen footballers without counting on loan.

Among the latter, the most feasible return is that of Martin Odegaard, but the Norwegian is not willing to go back to being a mere comparsa. He will claim an important role like the one that the Austrian will have David Alaba, which in the next few days will be confirmed as the first stone within that reconstruction which also happens to give more reel to young bets of the club such as Valverde, Rodrygo or Vinicius, together with the rise to the first team of homegrown players who come making noise like Miguel Gutiérrez or Antonio Blanco.