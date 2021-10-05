Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: top 10 most capped players in the Champions League

Hot scalded… For having multiplied the effects of the announcement at the end of the summer market concerning Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid now knows that Qatar should not be rushed. In which case the owner of PSG is ready for all the follies to show that he has muscle, even withholding a player at the end of his contract the following June who could earn him big money. Suddenly, after being slightly inflamed in the Spanish media El Debate concerning a signature in January of the native of Bondy, Florentino Pérez put the pedal soft on the waves of RMC:

“What I said is that we have to wait until next year to have any news, always with respect for PSG with which we have good relations.” A very tongue-in-cheek speech since the Parisian sports director, Leonardo, turned on the leaders of Madrid about the summer contacts with Mbappé. Relations are not so good but as long as Qatar’s money flows, Real Madrid will do their best not to offend PSG …

The president of Merengues calms things down for Mbappé! https://t.co/PmCopq4FTY – Foot Mercato (@footmercato) October 5, 2021