After Real Madrid announced last week the renewals of Vinicius (until 2027) and Rodrygo (until 2028), this Tuesday it was the turn of another of the pillars of the present and future of the Chamartín club. Eduardo Camavinga extended his contract with the ‘white house’ until June 30, 2029 and, like the two Brazilian wingers mentioned above, he will have an anti-sheikh shield of one billion euros.

With this contract extension and improvement, the French midfielder sees the solid growth he has experienced since arriving at Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 recognized. After the attempt he made in those days to acquire the services of Kylian Mbappé failed, The club chaired by Florentino Pérez closed a low-profile operation that ended up becoming a masterstroke by tying up the talented young man born in Cabinda (Angola) and trained in the Rennes youth academy.

In exchange for 31 million euros, Real Madrid incorporated a footballer whose market value is currently valued at 90 million, according to the Transfermarkt portal, and who is already a fixture in the plans of the French coach, Didier Deschamps, under whose orders He played in the last World Cup in Qatar. Camavinga landed in Chamartín when he was only 18 years old and there were logical doubts about his adaptation for such a young footballer, but he resolved them immediately.

From luxury shock to indisputable



In his first season, his energy coming off the bench was key to the unforgettable assault on the Fourteenth. Ancelotti used him as a catalyst when it came to billing the epic comebacks that led Real Madrid to reign again in Europe four years later. To remember him are his performances against PSG or Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu that opened the doors to the final in Paris against Liverpool for the whites.

Camavinga, who debuted with the Real Madrid shirt by scoring a goal against Celta de Vigo on the fourth day of the 2021-2022 League, closed that season with 1,696 minutes spread over 40 games. But it was in the 2022-2023 campaign when he definitively established himself as one of the main beams of the fourteen-time king of Europe.

Ancelotti took advantage of his versatility to place him both in the center of the field and on the left back, a position the latter is not to the taste of the Cabinda player but in which he usually shines due to his enormous physical display. The Frenchman completed that season with 59 games under his belt and 3,577 minutes of competition defending the Real Madrid jersey.

At 20 years old, Camavinga has already played 114 games for Real Madrid, a club with which he has won six titles: a Champions League, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, a League, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup. . He was nominated for the Golden Boy in 2021 and 2022, and for the Kopa Trophy in 2022 and 2023.

The next to pass through Florentino Pérez’s office will be Fede Valverde, who will stage a renewal on Thursday that has also been sealed for months.