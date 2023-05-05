He real Madrid is preparing for the decline of its current season and taking accounts, so far it has not gone so bad, since it has hopes of winning the most coveted title at the European club level, the Champions Leagueseeking to obscure the shortcomings of other important competitions such as The league.
For a club like Real Madrid, the fact of having a good preseason can mean a lot since according to various information sources, the team will not shake up the transfer market very strongly, but rather it will bring in a couple of interesting and promising players as they can. be Jude Bellingham and the young Brazilian promise endrickwho could already wear white in 2024. For ‘Carletto’, setting up his team well in the early stage of the football year is extremely important since this way he will be able to correctly select who are going to be on the front line.
Where will Real Madrid do the 2023/24 preseason?
There is not much information about where the next pre-season of the merengue team will take place, however, it is expected that they can also be in North American territory playing ‘El Clásico’ with Barcelona as in the previous season.
Real Madrid 2023/24 preseason calendar
So far there is no updated information on the calendar for the next pre-season for Ancelotti’s men.
How to watch Real Madrid’s 2023/24 preseason
There is no specific official channel to watch Real Madrid’s pre-season matches, but they will surely be broadcast and broadcast on the club’s official channel, Real Madrid TV.
