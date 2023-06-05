the season of real Madrid has already finished. The last game at the Santiago Bernabéu served to fire the players who will not continue next season. are the cases of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Marian, Eden Hazard and Nacho.
It is expected that there will be a very busy transfer market in the Chamartín offices with great arrivals that will once again take this team to the top of the world. The place where we can start to see the start of this project, is in the preseason, so from 90min we bring you the already confirmed dates:
Real Madrid vs AC Milan, pre-season friendly
The Real Madrid players will have holidays in the month of June, as soon as the official competitions are over, and in July they will return to action. As in previous years, the team will make a pre-season tour of the United States and its first game will be against Milan in Los Angeles. We’ll see if by then there are new faces in the squad.
Real Madrid vs Manchester United, pre-season friendly
From Los Angeles, Real Madrid will move to Houston where another of the greats of Europe awaits: Manchester United. In the red devils there is also expected to be movement in the transfer market so it is very likely that we will see new faces in the Ten Hag team.
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, pre-season friendly
One more year, we will have the Spanish Soccer Classic in the preseason, this time it will be in Dallas. The last friendly between Madrid and Barcelona was favorable to Xavi’s team thanks to a goal from Raphinha. This summer the United States will once again be the scene of one of the best matches that can be seen in the world.
Real Madrid vs Juventus, pre-season friendly
In the absence of new confirmations, Real Madrid will close the pre-season tour in August by facing Juventus Turin in Orlando. Another great in Europe to measure the strengths face to face and try to get an idea of the level of the team before starting the competition. It will not be the first time that Madrid and Juve face each other in preseason.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
AC Milan
|
July 23th
|
to confirm
|
preseason
|
Manchester Utd
|
July 26
|
to confirm
|
preseason
|
FC Barcelona
|
July 29
|
to confirm
|
preseason
|
Juventus
|
August 2nd
|
to confirm
|
preseason
#Real #Madrid #preseason #calendar #Milan #Manchester #United #Barcelona #more..
Leave a Reply