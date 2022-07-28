Real Madrid and América played a duel full of emotions last Tuesday, July 26, at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. The game ended tied with a score of 2-2; Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard scored for the meringues, while Henry Martín and Álvaro Fidalgo did the honors for the azulcrema club.
During the weeks prior to this duel, Guillermo Ochoa declared that, with its fair dimensions, America was the Real Madrid of Mexico. Various communicators, such as José Ramón Fernández and David Faitelson, criticized this statement and stated that the Águilas goalkeeper was wrong.
Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, and Lucas Vázquez, winger for the white team, spoke about their trial against the Águilas and had words of praise about the performance of the azulcrema team.
“It was a complicated game, in which they noticed a little more rhythm, but I think the team has been getting better feelings, from less to more. It’s a very nice experience, the stadium was incredible. These games they serve to pick up rhythm”
– Lucas Vazquez
For his part, ‘Carletto’ stressed that the Mexican team played a good game and that this type of matchup is positive for Real Madrid to arrive at the start of the LaLiga season with a better pace.
“Club América has played a good match. Open. I think the people have enjoyed it. It is a good time to play this type of match. Competitive and with intensity. Of course, we are not at the same physical level as América, which has already started their league. But this type of match is good for us.”
– Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid’s next warm-up game will take place this Saturday, July 30, at the Rose Bowl. On Wednesday, August 10, the merengue team will face Eintracht Frankfurt in a duel for the European Super Cup.
