Wesley Sneijder (2004, 2008 and 2012)

In August 2007, Wesley Sneijder became a Real Madrid player: it was the second most expensive transfer made since Dutch football: the white club paid 27 million. Sneijder, a product of the Ajax quarry, was an offensive midfielder, with very good handling of both legs, a quality more than contrasted and with his mind set on the rival goal. A year later, in August 2008, a serious injury that occurred in a friendly with Arsenal would begin to be the beginning of the end of his white period. Thus, in 2009, and after the arrival of Florentino Pérez, he was transferred to Inter Milan for 16 million. He left 66 games for white, with 11 goals and another 11 assists. With the Dutch national team he participated in three editions of the European Championship: 2004, 2008 and 2012, where he played eight games, scoring two goals.