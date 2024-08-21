Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Real Madrid players underwent special tests on Wednesday, wearing “masks” covering the nose and mouth, during their training at Valdebebas, the club’s training ground, under the supervision of physical trainer Antonio Pintus, who created this new method of taking breathing measurements for players as they run at different speeds.

These masks, called COSMED K5, are devices that allow players to undergo respiratory tests. Pintus started using them after Real Madrid’s match against Real Mallorca in the first round of the Spanish League, and he is expected to continue applying them throughout the season.

Pintos stated that the function of these tests with these devices is to assess the physical condition of the players at this early stage of the season. The mask is used to study the volume of oxygen reaching the lungs, and the carbon dioxide that the player breathes.

He said: In a specific and accurate way, it is possible to know whether the player needs more physical work in the long distance or short distances, or whether he is in good condition and does not need anything.

Pintus, who returned to Real Madrid three years ago, after a first spell from 2016 to 2019, admitted that the players do not like this method because it is really tiring and difficult. These tests have allowed Real Madrid’s technical staff to “adjust” each player’s training after that, according to his physical and respiratory condition revealed by these devices, which are masks that cover the nose and mouth.

It is worth noting that Real Madrid may play 70 official matches this season in various competitions, and therefore it is necessary to ensure the physical condition of each player on the team.

On Sunday, Real Madrid will face Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second round of the Spanish League “La Liga”. This is the first official match that Frenchman Kylian Mbappe will play on this stadium in the “Merengue” jersey.