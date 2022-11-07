Intensity, desire and attitude are three essential things to play football, and Real Madrid went to the Vallecas Stadium without any of them. Ancelotti should have fielded more players who are not going to go to the World Cup, it was the day of the Lucas, Nacho, Ceballos… But none of those were in the eleven. He came out with the best he had, but the best he had was not for the job of making the game. They were for the work of thinking about the great event that will be held in Qatar from next November 20.
In minute 4, with hardly any time to blink, Madrid had already conceded the first goal. The first half hour of the game was the worst of the entire season. They failed to link a single possession with meaning. The goals came from a penalty caused by Asensio and a corner kick from the Spaniard. Modric and Militao were in charge of completing the comeback, but Madrid, once again thinking about the World Cup, believed that everything was done and conceded the equalizer just before the halfway point.
Mendy and Carvajal’s game was to forget. The midfield did not fuel at any time (not even Luka Modric appeared) and up front the only one who was a little toned was this much-renewed version of Marco Asensio. Vinicius Jr dedicated himself more to protesting and putting on a show than to playing football… Really great players don’t leave games like the Brazilian does every weekend. Rayo scored the final 3-2 penalty. Courtois saved the first shot but Munuera Montero had the penalty repeated. Madrid loses the leadership and Barcelona is two points away from the team led by Carlo Ancelotti.
#Real #Madrid #players #World #Cup #lose #leadership #LaLiga
