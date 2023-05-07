Madrid (dpa)

Brazilian Rodrigo and German Toni Kroos praised their team, Real Madrid, for the King’s Cup title, by defeating Osasuna with two goals to one in the final.

Rodrigo assumed the role of the championship and scored the two goals of the royal club, to be crowned the King’s Cup title for the first time in his career, and thus he would have won all possible titles with his team.

And the official website of Real Madrid quoted the Brazilian player as saying: “We were talking this week, and we said that Real Madrid had not won the championship for a long time. I also needed this title to complete the record of possible titles with the team, so it was a very special evening for me, and with two goals I am very happy. Rodrygo added: “I wanted to win this title, because it is the only one that I did not win with the team, and at the age of 22, I have now won all possible titles. But I want to keep winning more and winning this trophy many times. This is my first title in the competition and I thought it was a special competition. The atmosphere was great from the moment we went out to warm up.”

Rodrigo praised his colleague and compatriot Vinicius Junior, and said: “I have always said that I love playing with him. He is a special player and we want him to continue like this.

For his part, Toni Kroos explained: “It is a title that I was missing and it is very important to me because I wanted to win everything with Real Madrid. I did today and I’m so happy. We have to celebrate the title.” “Winning the finals is never easy,” he added. We saw that, it was a very tough game. It wasn’t our best game, but that’s normal because we were up against a team that gave their best. Anything can happen in the finals. But in the end we succeeded in improving our performance after the goal.

Kroos praised his colleague Vinicius and said about him: “I think he was amazing and he gave us a lot in the first 30 minutes.”

Dani Carvajal also expressed his happiness with the cup title and said he is very happy because I won a new title with this shirt. I dedicate it to our fans, who were amazing. We’ll celebrate and then start thinking about Tuesday’s game.”

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois expressed optimism about the future, and said: “Winning the final gives us great energy to face what’s to come.”

He added, “It was the only trophy left for me to win with this shirt and we should be very proud to have won it, because the road to it was very difficult this season and we did a great job. Winning this final gives us a lot of positive energy to face what’s next, as we will play two important matches within a week.”