Real Madrid has a high number of players called up for Euro 2024 but only some have managed to be in the next round of 16. National teams such as Spain, France and England are some of the favorites to become champions and they have several Real Madrid players in their ranks. Let’s see who has managed to advance to the next round.
Spain is the sensation of the Euro Cup and in its squad there are three Merengue footballers such as Daniel Carvajal, Joselu Mato and Nacho Fernández. The group stage has been very good for this team that was not considered a favorite and little by little, beating both Italy and Croatia, it has made a place for itself in the echelon of those who choose to lift the trophy.
The English team is led by experienced footballers such as Kyle Walker or Harry Kane, but alongside them is also added that point of youth and quality of Jude Bellingham. The Real Madrid player will be in the round of 16, being one of the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or, although he is not shining in this Euro Cup.
The team with the most Madrid players in this Euro Cup is France but unexpectedly they are not having many minutes in a team for which they should feel important. Mbappé suffered a broken nose, Mendy is a substitute behind Theo Hernández, Camavinga is not liked by Deschamps and Tchouaméni did not play in the first match, with Kanté being a complex competition. Even so, France is in the Round of 16 and four Merengue footballers, too.
Germany is playing a European Championship in their country and there is a lot of tension every time they play. Antonio Rüdiger is part of a pair of central defenders with whom Germany depends on whether or not they concede goals. A very important role is assumed by the Real Madrid footballer who without a doubt wants to lift this Euro Cup so that Toni Kroos can leave through the door. great, just as he did a few weeks ago in Madrid.
Türkiye has managed to qualify for the round of 16 as second in the group after Portugal. Arda started the first game, in which he scored a great goal, and missed the second due to a medical recommendation. Against the Czech Republic he returned to the eleven although his game was discreet. IN the eighth they will face Austria.
