The season in terms of injuries for Real Madrid is being very complicated. The team only has two healthy players in the center back area, so Ancelotti has had to improvise in many games. Despite this, the team is having a good campaign, fighting for LaLiga and in the round of 16 of the Champions League, so we will see if these absences end up being a burden or not.
Next, we bring you the absences of the merengue team, as well as those players who could also miss this key duel for the championship against Girona.
Courtois
The Belgian goalkeeper has been injured for several months now. Before the summer holidays he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and unfortunately for Real Madrid he has not been able to play a single minute this season due to tearing ligaments in his knee in training. Despite everything, the team knew how to recover by signing Kepa and Lunin, although they miss the Belgian a lot. The goalkeeper is already training on the green, and his return is scheduled for the end of March or beginning of April, great news for the merengue team.
Military
The Brazilian suffered the same injury as Courtois during the match against Athletic Club at the beginning of the season, and the first diagnoses seemed to indicate that the defender could return before the Belgian goalkeeper. The reality is that the player is already training on the green. Despite everything, the club does not want to force the machinery and the training is gentle and he is not yet expected in competition for a few months to ensure a complete recovery and return to 100%.
Praise
The Austrian defender also injured his knee ligaments in a LaLiga match against Villarreal. This is the third injury of a Real Madrid player of this type this season and the white team is being one of the least fortunate in this regard, since three of the main players in the squad have suffered a similar injury and the three of the team's most defensive third. The player's return will still have to wait, and who knows if he could reach the last leg of the competition.
Vinicius
The Brazilian star injured his neck in the warm-up before the match against Atlético de Madrid, which prevented him from playing a single minute. The player has not yet trained on the green, so we will have to wait until the last moment to see if the winger can play in this momentous duel for LaLiga.
Rüdiger
She was already out of the duel against the colchoneros due to a severe blow to her leg suffered in the match against Getafe. The German is training on the pitch, although individually, and his evolution will determine his availability for the clash, which would be very important, since otherwise Ancelotti would have to opt for Tchouámeni or Carvajal as emergency solutions. .
Nacho
The team captain suffers from muscle overload that prevented him from training with the team yesterday. It will be key to see if he can train before Friday, which will be the moment in which Ancelotti will announce the squad list. Otherwise, the Italian coach will have to find a solution to replace the Spanish center back.
The merengue team does not have any suspended players for this match, since Tchouámeni served his suspension match against Atlético de Madrid. However, Ferland Mendy and Camavinga are alerted, so if they saw a yellow card they would miss the next match.
