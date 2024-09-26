He real Madrid carried out his first training session to prepare for next Sunday’s derby, when he will have the Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano.

According to the criteria of

The main novelty that the club presents is the French Eduardo Camavingawho completed part of the work with the group.

Mounted…

“Camavinga’s plan is for him to train with the team from Thursday. We rest after the match on Wednesday and he will be available to play in the derby,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“The case of his compatriot has been different Kylian Mbapp“He had to retire early in the last match against Alavés due to a muscle injury in the hamstring of his left leg that will keep him off the pitch for approximately three weeks,” said the EFE agency.

He added: “Therefore, his activity focused on the recovery process from his physical problems, just as happened in the cases of his colleagues. Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos and David Alaba”.

The team’s roster is getting new cars, as it does every season, when its sponsor BMW gives cars to the players.

“As BMW has shown on its website, the Real Madrid players have opted for the BMW i5, the BMW i7 and the BMW XM models, which feature numerous digital innovations,” says www.lavanguardia.com

He added: “The promising young footballer has opted for a BMW XM, a high-performance SUV capable of travelling up to 88 kilometres in 100% electric mode; however, Kylian Mbappé does not currently have a driving licence, so he will have to wait to get behind the wheel.”