Thursday, December 1, 2022
Real Madrid player was seen on vacation walking lions in Dubai

November 30, 2022
Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz is a Real Madrid player

The striker enjoys a break while La Liga is on strike for the World Cup in Qatar.

Soccer in almost all leagues on the planet are unemployed while the World Cup in Qatar is taking place. For this reason, there are hundreds of professional players not called up by their national teams, who are on a short vacation during this month when the eyes of millions are on the peninsula.

This is the case of Mariano Díaz, Spanish striker for Real Madrid, who was not called up, but still went to Saudi Arabia, less than four hours from Doha, to take a break from the competitive bustle he experienced during the year.

Although he has not been a protagonist in sports, Yes, he has done it because of the extravagant tastes that are being given to Dubai, together with Humaid Albuqaish, one of the most recognized tiktokers in the United Arab Emirates.

It should be noted that both like to show off their luxuries, including high-end cars, large mansions and exotic pets that they take for a walk through the streets of Burj Khalifa, the largest building in the world.

Precisely, the footballer has gone viral on social networks for reposting a photograph on his personal Instagram account walking the lions of his friend Albuqaish. The record was shared by the Arab on his personal Instagram account, where he has just over 2.5 million followers.

“Welcome, Mariano Diaz”wrote the content creator, while showing the striker walking an adult lion with a long mane.

More news

Trends WEATHER

