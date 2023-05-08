Monday, May 8, 2023
Real Madrid player robbed in the middle of the Copa del Rey final

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in Sports
Real Madrid player robbed in the middle of the Copa del Rey final


Real Madrid, Copa del Rey champion

Real Madrid.

Real Madrid.

The police are after the thieves.

The police investigate the robbery that took place at dawn on Monday at the home of the Brazilian player of the Real Madrid Rodrygo Goes, reported police sources.

The robbery occurred at the player’s house in a town near Madrid “this morning,” the sources said, noting that it was a “private security employee who notified” the police.
long list of victims

When the agents arrived, they found “a forced door and several rooms turned upside down”, although the loot that the assailants may have taken as well as its value is unknown, the sources added without giving further details.

Rodrygo thus joins a list of players who have also suffered robberies in their homes like their teammates Dani Carvajal or Karim Benzemawhose house was robbed last year when the player was playing a league match against Elche.

In October 2019, the Civil Guard Spain and Europol announced the dismantling of a network of thieves whose main targets were Atlético and Real Madrid players.

The Spanish media then indicated that among the victims of this organization were Benzema or the Brazilian Casemiro, then in the merengue team, or the Ghanaian Thomas Partey, former Atlético de Madrid player.

AFP

