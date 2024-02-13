The Real Madrid selection has been left unscathed following an accident involving the team bus on the way to Leipzig. Coach Carlo Ancelotti's team, which plays against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday, was hit by a passenger car on the highway between Eichelborn and Nohra.
10:14
