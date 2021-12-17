Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, is thinking of combining the two young stars, French Kylian Mbappe, 23, of Paris Saint-Germain, and Norwegian Erling Halland, 21, of Borussia Dortmund, and joining them to the “Royal” during Next summer, as he consulted some of the club’s old stars and living legends, including the veteran Mexican Hugo Sanchez, the Merengue scorer in the eighties and nineties of the last century, who admitted in an interview with the YouTube channel “El Lajero” that Perez asked for his opinion regarding these two deals.

Sanchez said: Perez spoke to me about them, and asked me to determine which of them is the best, and the most able to adapt and harmonize with the “Royal” style of play, and what is the point of including them together in the team. Sanchez added: I told him that Real Madrid used to attract the best players in the world, and if you want to continue like this, you have to bring them together.

He added: The style of each of them is different from the other, and they can be used in one way or another, and there is no conflict in playing them together, and Halland is an explicit “spearhead” who is good at ending the attack, and Mbappe is a complete player who scores, makes, dribble and passes, like Karim Benzema, with the difference in age and vitality. Haaland is very similar to Cristiano Ronaldo, who represents the “reference” in the world of scorers, and for this Real Madrid needs a player like him as well, a dangerous scorer.

Sanchez concluded by saying: If the two come to the “real”, a place must be provided for Halland, so that he can achieve more progress and development.

In response to a question about the recent Ballon d’Or choices, won by Argentine Lionel Messi, Sanchez said: Karim deserved the award, and criticized France Football’s choices, and said: There are strange things happening in the magazine, and also in the European Football Association “UEFA”, And in the International Federation “FIFA”, and it must be corrected, they are losing day by day their credibility. The magazine gave the award to the Paris Saint-Germain player “he means Messi”, while Benzema was supposed to get it, because he deserves it this year.

And he asked: Is it possible that this French star is not among the top three?, although this year he was one of the best players at the individual and collective levels, and Sanchez concluded his speech by saying: In any case, Karim has a chance to shine and prove his worth when he faces Real, Paris Saint-Germain In two home and away matches in the round of 16 of the Champions League during next February and March.

It is known that Mexican Hugo Sanchez, born on July 11, 1958 (age 64), played for Real from 1985 to 1992, participated in 207 matches and scored 164 goals, while he played for Mexico 58 international matches, scoring 29 goals from 1977 to 1994.