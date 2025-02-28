The real Madrid to the Benito Villamarín stadium in one of the appointments scored in the calendar of any team. In it Real Betis The importance of the opponent entity with the importance of points at stake to meet … The marked objectives, which in LaLiga is climbing as far as possible to prolong the historic sequence in European competitions since Manuel Pellegrini He agreed to Heliopolis. But the fact is that Saturday’s game hides a particular challenge for the Chilean. Not only because of the literature that encloses such a duel, before one of the greats of the championship, before one of its exequipos, but because Madrid is the only team that Betis to the Chilean controls has failed to overcome in these campaigns among those currently competing in the First Division. All others have some defeat either in LaLiga or in the Copa del Rey. An exception understandable by the opponent’s entity but an issue that surely motivates Pellegrini to unlock this challenge before concluding his career in Villamarín.

Madrid has been solo in this statistic after last October the Verdiblancos exceeded the Athletic 1-0 at home. It was the first Betic triumph with Pellegrini against the rojiblancos and against Simeone, since 2012 at the head of this set. Now it remains to overcome Madrid and Ancelotti, who has not managed to defeat in his career since both have been protagonists of seven of the nine meetings that have measured both teams at this stage. In the Premier they did not cross and now reissued a historical duel in LaLiga.



Pelligrini Betis clashes against Real Madrid More result repeated (in four occasions) All clashes have been in the League (they have not faced each other in another competition) Source: Own elaboration The clashes of the Pelligrini Betis against Real Madrid More result repeated (in four occasions) All clashes have been in the League (They have not faced in another competition) Source: Own elaboration

The balance for Pellegrini against Madrid being Betis coach is five draws and four losses. It all started with September 2-3, 2020 when in a very intense game, the Betics fell despite having traced Valverde’s initial goal with the targets of Mandi and William Carvalho. Emerson had prominence for his autogol and also for his expulsion at the time of the party, prior to the final 2-3 materialized by Sergio Ramos of penalty. In the second round there was, in Alfredo di Stéfano, before the works of the Bernabéuthe most repeated marker between both sets in these years: zero draw. In the 2021-22 campaign, the duel in the first round was decided in Villamarín with the goal of Carvajal (0-1) while on the last day of the championship both teams fimmed an equalized without goals. In 2022-23 the triumph for Madrid was also in the first game, when Vinicius and Rodrygo exceeded Channels For 2-1 in Madrid and 0-0 in Heliopolis closed the number of duels in that championship. Already in 2023-24 there were two tables, the 1-1 of the first round with goals from Bellingham and Aitor and 0-0 again on day 38. And this course in the Bernabéu there was controversy with the 2-0 with double Mbappé before the penalty-unclea penalty on Aitor and the maximum penalty indicated in a departure from Rui Silva on Vinicius.

The fact is that with Pellegrini Betis has surpassed all other teams of the current LaLiga telling the different competitions. With the Barcelona The balance is negative since it fell nine times (both in First and in the Cup and the Super Cup) and in the positive plane it only counts a draw (2-2 of the last campaign) and the 0-1 with both Juanmi in December 2021. with the Athletic In Madrid, as we said, the bad streak of six losses and two draws with the October 1-0 victory thanks to the same goal in Giménez in one of the most complete parties of the Heliopolitans in this course. With the Athleticthe Chilean premiered in Betis with a 4-0 league and a painful elimination copera in penalties but since then it has managed to balancing the data with a balance of three victories (1-0 by Borja Iglesias, 0-1 of Willian José and the 3-1 of the last campaign), four draws and two more losses. With the Villarrealanother of his ex, the Betic coach has some similar numbers with four wins (1-2 in 2021, Rodri’s goal in September 2022 and the two consecutive 1-2 in ceramics in the last two campaigns, including the current one), two draws and three stumbling blocks at this time, all in LaLiga.

With the Seville Yes, Pellegrini has a panorama similar to the one who lives with Madrid in LaLiga but the eternal rival has managed to beat him in the Copa del Rey in the historic tie that was decided with the goal of channels with the empty Villamarín behind closed doors on the way towards the achievement of the title in the glorious April of 2022. In First, Sevilla has resisted Pellegrini with four losses registered (four of them consecutive to the stumbling block in the first round of this course by 1-0). With the Real Sociedadanother classic in the confrontations with Betis at this stage of Pellegrini, the balance is more positive, since two losses, four draws and up to six wins are recorded, remembering the most recent 3-0 and 0-4 in the quarterfinals of the aforementioned 2022 cup. Ray He also won Betis on that cupo road and also tells other victories such as 3-2 in 2021 and double in 2023 with 1-2 and 1-0. With the Majorca The Pellegrini Betis has a reef since he has reaped six wins, a draw and a defeat. The most recent joy was 0-1 with Bakambu’s Diana. To the Celtic The Betis of the Chilean has won three times (the two of the 2020-21 with the culmination with the 2-3 to qualify for the European League and that of April 2024) but it has also suffered five losses, without being a comfortable team for the Verdiblancos in this phase. In view of Osasuna Something similar has happened with Mallorca, since the Heliopolitans have harvested eight league victories with the Navarros and only a defeat but the painful elimination is remembered in penalties in Villamarín in January 2023. Al Getafe Betis has just defeated him in the coliseum that binds to four more joys, three draws and only two losses in these years since 2020.

Of the teams in the current low zone of LaLiga must be pointed out that Betis has managed to overcome the Espanyol (2-0) and Leganés (2-1) this same season, while with Las Palmas It did it last year (1-0), as to the Valencia in the two meetings of the 2023-24 in addition to the final of the Copa del Rey and in other previous meetings. With the Alavés and Valladolid He has lost in the present campaign but was able to bend them with Pellegrini in the first official meeting he played as a Betic coach in September 2020, which was in Mendizorroza (0-1, both Tello) and with the Pucellans he did it twice previous league (2-0 and 2-1), in addition to the Cup by 0-3.