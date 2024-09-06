Yesterday, Cristiano Ronaldo reached a new historic milestone in his career by scoring his 901st goal. It was during the match between Portugal and Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, when the Portuguese star once again demonstrated why he is considered one of the best footballers of all time. After receiving a precise pass from Nuno Mendes, Cristiano executed a finish with the coolness and precision that has characterized him throughout his career. Portugal ended up taking the victory by 2-1, but the real star of the night was in Ronaldo’s feet.
Cristiano’s feat did not go unnoticed by Real Madrid, the club where he forged much of his legacy. In an emotional message released through its official channels, the white team congratulated the man they consider one of the most iconic figures in their history. “One of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football. Congratulations, dear and admired Cristiano! Real Madrid and the Madrid fans are always proud of you,” read the message from the Madrid club, highlighting the greatness of a player who left an indelible mark on the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo wore the Real Madrid shirt for nine seasons (2009-2018), during which time he scored 451 goals in 438 games, becoming the club’s all-time top scorer. Under coaches such as José Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane, the Portuguese player led the team to some of the most glorious moments in its recent history, including winning four UEFA Champions League titles.
Real Madrid’s tribute to Ronaldo is a reminder of the eternal connection between player and club. Although he is now in a new phase of his career, playing for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and leading the Portuguese national team, Cristiano’s legend at the Santiago Bernabéu remains intact. Every goal he scores is a reaffirmation of his boundless ambition, a quality that has distinguished him over the years and continues to inspire millions of fans around the world.
This recognition is not just a congratulation, but a symbol of the unbreakable bond that unites Cristiano Ronaldo with Real Madrid. Although their paths parted in 2018, the admiration and mutual respect continue to be a constant. The message from the white club not only celebrates the Portuguese’s impressive goal record, but also his competitive spirit and the influence he had in transforming Real Madrid into a dominant force in Europe over the last decade.
With 901 goals under his belt, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to write new pages in his extraordinary career. And although he no longer plays at the Bernabéu, his name is forever engraved in the history of Real Madrid and in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans.
