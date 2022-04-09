Seven rounds before the end, Real consolidated its lead in the league by 12 points from Seville and 15 points from Barcelona, ​​which has two more matches, and will play against Levante, who is in the penultimate position, on Sunday.

Casemiro opened the scoring after 38 minutes by heading from close range after a perfect cross from Vinicius Junior.

The young Brazilian player appeared wonderfully again with Real Madrid, and constantly created a threat to the Getafe defense, and most of the host’s attacks were from the left side.

Real imposed complete control before Vazquez quietly added the second goal, after exchanging passes with his colleague Rodrygo on the right side.

Getafe, who are four points clear of the relegation zone and have won only twice in their last eight league games, did not hit the target.

“It was not easy. We made things look easy,” Real Madrid captain Marcelo told Movistar Plus television.

The experienced Marcelo was among several substitutes that Carlo Ancelotti included in the starting line-up as part of a rest period before facing Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday.

“We ran a lot and played hard to the end,” said Marcelo. He added: “Every player in the players’ room wants to feel important. It’s good that some players who are not very involved have the opportunity to enjoy playing in front of our fans. We must all be ready in case we are needed at the end of the season.”

Real Madrid fans did not welcome one player, Welsh striker Gareth Bale, who was booed when he came on as a substitute in the 74th minute.

“It’s difficult,” Marcelo said. “It happened to a lot of the players at the club.”

“The fans need to realize the importance of all the players. We are at the end of the season, we still have a lot to do, and we need to help each other and our teammates. We support him.”