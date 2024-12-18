Follow Real Madrid – Pachuca live, with the result, the goals and the last hour of the Intercontinental Cup final.

17:28 Half an hour until the show starts!!!!! The players warm up on the Losail grass

17:26 We also have the Pachuca eleven These are Guillermo Almada’s players who want to win the Intercontinental: Dark; Luis Rodríguez, Barreto, Micolta, Bryan González; Montiel, Peraza; Idrissi, Bautista, Deossa and Rondón

17:20 Everything prepared in the white locker room Don’t miss any details. So it’s impossible to lose!!!!

17:19 Today it is played here!!!!! Welcome to Losail Stadium

17:09 The trident returns in attack, with Mbappé starting!!!! Tchouaméni remains in the center of defense. Without a doubt, this team looks good… What do you think? Do you like it?

17:08 We already have the eleven of Real Madrid This is Ancelotti’s bet to be world champion: Courtois Lucas, Tchouaméni, Rüdiger, Fran García; Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé and Vinicius

17:07 The Intercontinental returns, but with changes… The Club World Cup has been played for two decades. Now the competition that decides the world champion returns but including all the champions of all the Confederations, which has allowed for the first time a team that is not European or South American to opt to be champion of this competition. The Mexicans of Pachuca they eliminated Botafogochampion of the Liberators

17:05 Madrid goes for the fifth title of 2024 Madrid has already won the Spanish Super Cup, the League, the Champions League and the European Super Cup. And yesterday Ancelotti and Vinicius were named the best in the world at the awards gala The Best.